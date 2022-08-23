Mighty Mufulira Wanderers kicked off the new FAZ National Division One campaign with a big win over Kitwe United at home in Mufulira.
Owen Mwamba and Bernard Mapili scored the goals as Mighty thumped Kitwe 2-0 at Shinde Stadium on Sunday.
Mwamba pushed Wanderers to a 1-0 lead into the break with an 18th minute strike before Mapili doubled the score-line after 70 minutes.
On the opening weekend of the National Division One campaign, there were also wins for Konkola Blades, Indeni, Mutondo Stars, Trident and Young Green Eagles.
Newly promoted Mutondo made a promising start when picking a 1-0 win away at Mpulungu Harbour.
Nyendwa Nyendwa’s 32nd minute goal propelled coach Zeddy Saileti’s side to victory.
FAZ National Division 1 – Week 1 Results
Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 Kitwe United
Barts FC 1-1 City of Lusaka
Mpulungu Harbour 0-1 Mutondo Stars
Zesco Malaiti Rangers 0-0 Atletico FC
Aguila FC 1-2 Indeni FC
Kafue Celtics 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes
Trident FC 2-1 Lusaka Dynamos
Kafue Eagles 0-1 Konkola Blades