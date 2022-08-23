9.5 C
Sports
DIV 1 WRAP: Mighty Beat Kitwe United in Season Opener

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers kicked off the new FAZ National Division One campaign with a big win over Kitwe United at home in Mufulira.

Owen Mwamba and Bernard Mapili scored the goals as Mighty thumped Kitwe 2-0 at Shinde Stadium on Sunday.

Mwamba pushed Wanderers to a 1-0 lead into the break with an 18th minute strike before Mapili doubled the score-line after 70 minutes.

On the opening weekend of the National Division One campaign, there were also wins for Konkola Blades, Indeni, Mutondo Stars, Trident and Young Green Eagles.

Newly promoted Mutondo made a promising start when picking a 1-0 win away at Mpulungu Harbour.

Nyendwa Nyendwa’s 32nd minute goal propelled coach Zeddy Saileti’s side to victory.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 1 Results

Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 Kitwe United

Barts FC 1-1 City of Lusaka

Mpulungu Harbour 0-1 Mutondo Stars

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 0-0 Atletico FC

Aguila FC 1-2 Indeni FC

Kafue Celtics 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes

Trident FC 2-1 Lusaka Dynamos

Kafue Eagles 0-1 Konkola Blades

