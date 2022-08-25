9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Sports
Chulu Excited After Nkana Debut

Nkana defender Amon Chulu has expressed his joy after making his Kalampa debut this week.

Chulu joined Nkana from Lusaka Youth Academy this month.

The young left back was voted man of the match in his maiden game for Nkana as they drew goalless with Kabwe Warriors on Wusakile last Sunday.

Chulu described his debut at Nkana Stadium as interesting and tough.

“It was quiet interesting and a bit tough but it is good for me I jumped in very first and related to what was going on very first,” Chulu said.

He said coach Beston Chambeshi prepared him well for the debut

“Coach Chambeshi did well to get me ready for the first game of the season,” Chulu said.

