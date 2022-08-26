9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 26, 2022
Feature Politics
Five candidates have successfully filed in their nominations for the forthcoming Kwacha Constituency

By Chief Editor
Five (5) candidates have successfully filed in their nominations for the forthcoming Kwacha Constituency by-election in Kitwe on the Copperbelt.

The successful candidates include Jaya Ashani, the only female candidate from the Economic Freedom Fighters Party.

Ms. Ashani, a former PF Member, pledged to empower women of Kwacha through agriculture

She is a Zambian of Asian origin.

Prof Oliver Silumbe filed his nomination for the Kwacha Parliamentary by election on the Leadership Movement Party ticket and described the process as challenging

Prof. Silumbe of the Leadership Movement finally successfully filed his nominations for the Kwacha Parliamentary by-election in Kitwe after a delay of more than five hours.

Prof. Silumbe had earlier in the morning turned up at the nomination center without certified copies of the National Registration Card.

He managed to complete the nomination process late in the afternoon after bringing certified copies of the National Registration Card.

Independent candidate Lawrence Kasonde was the last to file his nomination for the race to the National Assembly.

Former university student’s union leader Shadreck Mumba is the candidate for the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia Party for the Kwacha Parliamentary by-election.

Mr. Mumba expressed his confidence immediately after filing his nomination papers for the by-election.

The ruling UPND candidate Able Mulenga also filed his nomination paper successfully before Kwacha Constituency Brian Mbula.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Nicholas Chali, who allegedly forged his adoption certificate, did not show up for nomination after ECZ gave him a chance to produce the original document earlier.

Mr. Mbula closed the nomination center at exactly 15:00 hours.

The Returning Officer had earlier rejected the nomination of Joseph Malanji of Patriotic Front citing article 72 (4) of the constitution which states that any candidate who causes a vacancy in the National Assembly was not eligible to stand in a by-election.

Mr. Malanji has since challenged the ECZ’s decision to reject his nomination in court.

Previous articleSANAC disappointed with LAZ statement on Lusambo and Malanji eligibility

