The Bus drivers and conductors union ( BDCU ) on the Copperbelt province has embarked on a vigorous inspection to ensure sanity is restored in bus stations in the country.

The Union has vowed to maintain order following the ejection of cadres from bus stations. Upon assuming office last August, President Hakainde Hichilema declared the end of cadres in all bus stations, a phenomenon that dominated the operations of bus stations previously.

BDCU Secretary-general Andrew Sichamba in an interview advised the travelling public to help the association restore sanity and order by ensuring that they board buses in designated areas at all times.

“We are humbly appealing to members of the general public to ensure that they board from designated areas because those drivers that load from undesignated areas are mostly unlicensed drivers.

“ If there is a fatality, no insurance company can compensate such drivers,” Mr. Sichamba warned.

The travelling public should always be cautious and avoid getting on buses or taxis that load in undesignated places as it is an offence that can lead to one being prosecuted.

The Union has assured the travelling public in the region that from now it will ensure sanity and security in all bus stations adding that passengers will be accorded due respect at every bus station.

And Mulungushi bus station vice Chairperson Raphael Kachunga said the union has also resolved to work with law enforcement officers to ensure that adherence to the set guidelines will ensure good governance at bus stations in the region.

Mr. Kachunga warned that public transport operators found loading from undesignated areas will face the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the association has apologized to Charlotte Sichuunda, the former Diamond TV who was assaulted during a protest by taxi and bus drivers early this month over their refusal to effect revised transport fares.