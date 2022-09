Former Chipolopolo trainer Honour Janza has started his reign as interim Tanzania head coach with a big loss against Uganda.

Janza’s Tanzania on Saturday lost 3-0 to Uganda away in their 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) last round, final leg qualifier to go out 4-0 on aggregate.

The Tanzania Football Federation last Monday named Janza as new Taifa Stars coach in an interim capacity after firing Kim Poulsen.

Janza was until his appointment coaching Tanzania side Namungo FC.

Tanzania’s defeat came five days after Janza was appointed interim Tanzania.

Moses Waiswa, Richard Basangwa and Rogers Mato scored in Saturday’s game in Kampala.