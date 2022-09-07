9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Nalumango’s visit to CB exposed challenges-Matambo

By Support Editor
55 views
4
Economy Nalumango’s visit to CB exposed challenges-Matambo
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has described the recent visit by Vice President Mutale Nalumango to the region as successful.

Mr. Matambo says Mrs. Nalumango’s visit to the Copperbelt Province has brought out various challenges that need to be urgently attended to by the government.

He says the visit highlighted issues of poor sewer systems, erratic water supply, and poor road network among others in Kwacha and Kabushi constituencies.

“We went around and found sewer everywhere unlike the sentiments which used to be given by the previous Members of Parliament that there is development in the two constituencies,” he said.

Mr. Matambo, who is also United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairperson said the party is ready to develop the two constituencies.

Yesterday, the Vice President concluded her four days visit to the Copperbelt Province by inspecting works being carried out by the Nkana Water and Sanitation Company and held a meeting with the company management.

Mrs. Nalumango also checked on the progress of construction works on the second ablution block at Kapalala market in Ndola recently before meeting the clergy.

Previous articleMF disburses first bailout package installment
Next articleMbambo Sianga put to rest

4 COMMENTS

  2. What about you? You mean you don’t have eyes to see all that you are referring to? Do we have to wait for someone from Lusaka to know that we have problems. Fat cow.

  4. Mr Matambo come to Mufulira and visit Mulonga Water and Sanitation offices and the sorrounding David Kaunda Ward
    you will be welcomed by Stench and Fical matter , yet Brand new Vehicles are parked in their
    yard.
    MULONGA WATER COMPANY HAS GONE TO THE ” …s

    Thank GOD its not yet Rain Season ( CHOLERA and DYSENTRY) would have engulfed Mufulira District
    Where is DISTRICT PUBLIC HEALTH MANAGEMENT. NWASCO PLEASE INTERVERN

    I rest my case

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Mbambo Sianga put to rest

Government has described the late former cabinet Minister, Mbambo Sianga as an accomplished politician who dedicated his life to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mbambo Sianga put to rest

Economy Support Editor - 0
Government has described the late former cabinet Minister, Mbambo Sianga as an accomplished politician who dedicated his life to service. Speaking during a funeral church...
Read more

MF disburses first bailout package installment

Economy Support Editor - 0
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has so far disbursed over 195 million United States dollars to Zambia as the first installment for the 1.3...
Read more

Zambia Seeks $8.4 Billion in Debt Relief Under IMF Bailout

Economy Chief Editor - 15
Zambia's government has asked its external creditors to provide debt relief amounting to $8.4 billion for the period 2022-25, the International Monetary Fund said...
Read more

Government is creating more Jobs-Tambatamba

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Brenda Tambatamba has said her tour of the Northern Circuit which started from Chinsali, Kasama, Mansa and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.