Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has described the recent visit by Vice President Mutale Nalumango to the region as successful.
Mr. Matambo says Mrs. Nalumango’s visit to the Copperbelt Province has brought out various challenges that need to be urgently attended to by the government.
He says the visit highlighted issues of poor sewer systems, erratic water supply, and poor road network among others in Kwacha and Kabushi constituencies.
“We went around and found sewer everywhere unlike the sentiments which used to be given by the previous Members of Parliament that there is development in the two constituencies,” he said.
Mr. Matambo, who is also United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairperson said the party is ready to develop the two constituencies.
Yesterday, the Vice President concluded her four days visit to the Copperbelt Province by inspecting works being carried out by the Nkana Water and Sanitation Company and held a meeting with the company management.
Mrs. Nalumango also checked on the progress of construction works on the second ablution block at Kapalala market in Ndola recently before meeting the clergy.
