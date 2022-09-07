Zambia Must Prosper Party Interim President Kelvin Bwalya says his motivation to join the UPND Alliance was to protect and defend the Constitution on the principle of not allowing the Patriotic Front (PF) to go against the Constitution by allowing a third term for former President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Bwalya noted that the Patriotic Front is a Party which he had basically helped to grow, expand and helped to live with, and standing against them was merely on the principle of not allowing a third term to go against the Constituency of this country.

“My motivation was to defend the Constitution by law established, no third term, no matter the shenanigans, no matter what the semantic schemes, its was a third term, which I was going to fight to the end and I did,” Mr Bwalya noted

“As a nation, we must begin to think and defend that which we believe in strongly and my belief was a third term was looming and we should stop that at all costs and we did, and I thank the Zambians for that because they heard the message, they believed, trusted and they said yes this is a third term, no more and I make no apologies about that,” Mr Bwalya added

He stated that if there’s anybody in UPND who thought for a moment that his going against the PF and that particular President going for a third term, it meant that he was joining UPND they were dreaming, as it was merely just an Alliance where they all agreed to only work together

“I never at any one moment joined the UPND and I will never join UPND,” he said

He explained that his joining the Alliance was for a particular cause, which was to protect and defend the Constituency, while with the UPND whatever motivation they had that was their business.

Mr Bwalya cited that from the beginning, the Alliance was aware on his intentions to become President of Zambia, as this incited him to use his personal funds and resources to prevent a third term for Mr Lungu after being approached by NGOs, church leaders, senior citizens of this country, friends and relatives of the current Head of State to help with the change of regime.

“The UPND I helped form government, has allegedly failed to unite the country, failed to remove caderism and to restore the rule of law among the many promises made prior to the 2021 General Elections,” Mr Bwalya said

He noted that he would not be appointed or be given any position unless he joined the UPND, and any person claiming not to be working with the UPND but is appointed by the UPND government is lying, because one needs to follow the policies of the political party in power.

Mr Bwalya mentioned that the current government lacks philosophy and policy direction including at Presidential level, further stating that President Hichilema should consider going back to managing businesses as opposed to running government without solutions to the challenges the country is currently faced with.

He said that a government is not a business, but a succession corporate entity, and it is therefore not right to enter the government and start scattering the civil service simply because there are certain people holding positions who are not liked, even when they haven’t committed any crime nor stolen.

He further said that President Hichilema made a promise stating that, as long as someone is qualified and they are Zambian, they will stay in their positions, and he supported the President on this core.

“And now if I see that it’s not happening, am I supposed to stay quite? Because they have gone to demotivate the civil service, and destabilize systems within the civil service simply because they want to put their own people there” Mr Bwalya said

Mr Bwalya has since suggested that a truth and reconciliation committee or courts of law be set up as a way to sort out political crimes as opposed to what is currently going on where some political leaders are detained without trial for prolonged periods.

Mr Bwalya highlighted this during the Tuesday edition of Let the People Talk Program on Phoenix FM.