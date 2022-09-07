The Kulamba Organising Committee has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema, his Malawian counterpart Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the Governor of Tete Province Mr Domingos Juliasse Viola, representing the Republic of Mozambique for gracing this year’s Kulamba traditional ceremony.

The Kulamba ceremony of Chewa people of Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique took place recently at Mkaika in Katete with thousands of people attending the highly entertaining ceremony.

The organising committee also thanked all its corporate sponsors, partners and the Government of the Republic of Zambia for the assistance rendered in organising the ceremony.

“We would like to thank the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema, the President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Governor of Tete Province Mr Domingos Juliasse Viola for gracing this year’s Kulamba Traditional ceremony of the Chewa people of Malawi, Zambia and Mozamnbique. We equally extend sincere gratitude to the corporate sponsors, and other partners, and the Government of the Republic of Zambia for financial and other types of support in organizing this year’s ceremony,” said Reuben Kamanga.

This is contained in a statement released by Chewa Heritage Foundation National Secretary Reuben Kamanga on behalf of the organizing committee.

The Organising committee also thanked the Chewa people and people from all walks of life for coming in large numbers to witness the ceremony and maintaining high levels of order and tranquility before, during and after the ceremony.

“I also want to thank all Chewas and people from all walks of life for coming in huge numbers to witness the ceremony and maintaining high levels of order and tranquility before, during and after the ceremony,” added Mr Kamanga.

He further thanked the health authorities for ensuring that covid 19 protocols were observed and strictly followed throughout the duration of the ceremony.