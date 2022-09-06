9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Sports
Shepolopolo Sweep Through Group B to COSAFA Semifinals

Shepolopolo Zambia successfully wrapped up their Group B obligations to reach the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Cup semifinals with a 100 per cent run in Port Elizabeth.

Zambia beat Eswatini 2-0 on Tuesday to top Group B on maximum 9 points in which they scored 11 goals without reply.

But for the first time in the group stages, Shepolopolo did not score in the opening ten minutes of a match as they had done in their 2-0 win over Namibia and 7-0 thumping of Lesotho.

It took until the 40th minute for Eneless Phiri to break the deadlock when she finished off an assist from Zambia captain and striker Barbara Banda.

Banda added the final goal from a set-piece in the 83rd minute to score her 8th goal of the tournament heading into the semifinals on September 9.

Shepolopolo now awaits the final outcome from Group C on September 7 from which they will face the pool winners in the semifinals.

Malawi and defending champions Tanzania clash in a top two Group C showdown tied on 4 points for a place to face Zambia.

Botswana who are on 2 points in Group C are out of contention after Namibia finished second in Group B on 6 points to clinch the best runners-up spot.

Namibia will face hosts South Africa in the semifinals who won Group A on 7 points following a 1-1 draw on Tuesday with Mozambique who finished second on 5 points.

