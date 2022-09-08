Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima, says there is a need to revive and establish libraries at primary, secondary and tertiary levels in order to improve the reading culture amongst learners.

Mr. Syakalima noted with sadness the disappearance of libraries in most learning institutions.

He said the existence of libraries in the recent past helped learners to acquire extra knowledge away from their classrooms.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Joe Kamoko, in Livingstone yesterday he officially opened the Library and Information Association of Zambia Annual General Conference.

And the Library and Information Association of Zambia (LIAZ) has urged the government to consider employing qualified people to manage various registries and information centres in different government departments in the country.

LIAZ President, Mutinta Nabuyanda, observed that while the country has a good number of higher institutions of learning providing records management training, there is still a high number of unqualified people managing various registries and information centres in different government departments.

Ms. Nabuyanda noted that the introduction of e-records management entails a radical change in the management of records.

She added that there would be a high reduction in loss and leaking of information if qualified people are given the mandate to manage information in various government departments.

She further asked the Ministry of Education to speed up the process of enacting into law the association’s draft bill which has since been submitted to the ministry.