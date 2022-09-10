9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Sports
Updated:

Agosto Beat Red Arrows to Hand Them Champions League Set-back

Red Arrows have suffered a setback at the start of their 2022/2023 CAF Champions League campaign after losing at home in Lusaka.

Arrows lost 1-0 in their preliminary round, first leg match against Angolan club Primeiro de Agosto at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Ambrozini Salvador scored the game’s lone goal in the 4th minute to give Agosto the advantage.

The final leg is set for September 18 in Luanda.

Failure to overturn that result will see them make an early exit from continental competition for the first time since the 2011 CAF Confederation Cup.

