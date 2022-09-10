65 out of 76 newly recruited health workers deployed in Kaputa District have reported for work.

Both Kaputa District Commissioner, Cosmas Mwaya and District Health Director, Lushiku Bananga have confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kaputa.

Mr Mwaya says the district administration is elated with that the newly recruited health workers’ response who have reported for work as scheduled.

“ The commitment that has been shown by the workers will continue even in their course of duty.

“ The recruitment of 76 health workers will help to alleviate some challenges faced in the delivery of health services especially in the remote parts of the district, “ he said.

The area has 17 rural health centres and two recently constructed mini hospitals where some of the workers are expected to be deployed.

“This is the first huge recruitment happening after many years in the district, an indication that the new dawn administration is committed to transform the economic and social landscape of the district and country at large,” said Mr Mwaya.

And District Health Director, Lushiku Bananga stated that the deployment of 76 health workers in the district is a great milestone that will improve health delivery services in the area.

Dr Bananga said the development will reduce the health worker- patient ratio.

“We want to thank government for this recruitment because health delivery will improve in the district,” he added.

And Kaputa residents have praised government for recruiting health personnel saying this will alleviate the challenges of shortage of workers the district used to face.

Idah Chola said the shortage of health workers will be a thing of the past in the district.

And Luzangu Mulwanda, a registered nurse who is among the 76 newly recruited health workers posted in Kaputa thanked government for the opportunity given to her to serve people of Kaputa.

Ms Mulwanda has since pledged to deliver services to the people to the best of her abilities.