Shepolopolo Zambia will face South Africa in the final of the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship on Sunday in Pretoria.

Banyana set up the final against Zambia after beating Namibia 1-0 in the second semifinal late on Friday afternoon.

Shepolopolo stormed the final earlier Friday afternoon after edging Tanzania 2-1 in the second semi-final match.

11 September, 2022.

This final is a repeat of last year’s third/fourth match that ended 4-3 on penalties in favour of Zambia after finishing 1-1 in normal time.

The final will come nearly two months after Shepolopolo lost 1-0 to South Africa in the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nation (WAFCON) in Morocco.