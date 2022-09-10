9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Shepolopolo and South Africa Set For 2022 COSAFA Women's Cup Final Duel

Shepolopolo Zambia will face South Africa in the final of the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship on Sunday in Pretoria.

Banyana set up the final against Zambia after beating Namibia 1-0 in the second semifinal late on Friday afternoon.

Shepolopolo stormed the final earlier Friday afternoon after edging Tanzania 2-1 in the second semi-final match.
11 September, 2022.

This final is a repeat of last year’s third/fourth match that ended 4-3 on penalties in favour of Zambia after finishing 1-1 in normal time.

The final will come nearly two months after Shepolopolo lost 1-0 to South Africa in the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nation (WAFCON) in Morocco.

