9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 12, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Lusaka councillor submits list of unplanned structures that should be demolished in Makeni

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Lusaka councillor submits list of unplanned structures that should be demolished in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka’s Makeni Villa ward 14 councillor Fred Mumba has submitted to the Planning Department of Lusaka City Council-LCC cases of unplanned structures that are blocking roads, water runways and drainages.

Mr Mumba said that the unplanned structures would be demolished as they are a contributing factor to perennial flooding in the area.
Speaking when he officiated at a consultative meeting for community preparedness in floods and Disaster Risk Management organized by Africa Access Water-AFAW, Mr. Mumba says there is need to engage community members in finding solutions to flooding challenges in the area adding that no law breaker would be spared.

The civic leader mentioned that all the solutions to address the perennial flooding in the area would be executed lawfully by involving relevant authorities.

He has indicated that the new dawn government is focused on doing the right thing even if it meant staying in power for 5 years only.
At the same event, AFAW Chief Executive Officer, Paul Kapanda expressed happiness at the new dawn government’s political will in finding a lasting solution to flooding challenges in the area.

Meanwhile, AFAW Director Projects Rodney Katongo says the organization is considering commercial boreholes to save over 100 households, water harvesting as well as water purifiers to have clean and safe drinking water in stressed communities.

Previous articleGovernment to delay the payment of the first Eurobond due this month

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Lusaka councillor submits list of unplanned structures that should be demolished in Makeni

Lusaka's Makeni Villa ward 14 councillor Fred Mumba has submitted to the Planning Department of Lusaka City Council-LCC cases...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

154 Civil Servants retired in national interest under PF rule to be reinstated

General News Chief Editor - 0
The committee appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema to review appeals from former public workers who were retired in national interest by former president Edgar...
Read more

Keeping girls in school the best – Kabika

General News Chief Editor - 1
Government says the free education policy being implemented has reduced the likelihood of girls being married off. Gender Division permanent secretary Mainga Kabika...
Read more

ZNBS refutes claims of alleged theft of funds by Directors through private payroll

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia National Building Society refutes claims by some sections of society, especially the media, who published an article that some Directors at the...
Read more

We do not mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II – EFF

General News Chief Editor - 43
South African party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has come out to sensationally downplay the ongoing world-mourning of United Kingdom Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.