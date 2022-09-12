Lusaka’s Makeni Villa ward 14 councillor Fred Mumba has submitted to the Planning Department of Lusaka City Council-LCC cases of unplanned structures that are blocking roads, water runways and drainages.

Mr Mumba said that the unplanned structures would be demolished as they are a contributing factor to perennial flooding in the area.

Speaking when he officiated at a consultative meeting for community preparedness in floods and Disaster Risk Management organized by Africa Access Water-AFAW, Mr. Mumba says there is need to engage community members in finding solutions to flooding challenges in the area adding that no law breaker would be spared.

The civic leader mentioned that all the solutions to address the perennial flooding in the area would be executed lawfully by involving relevant authorities.

He has indicated that the new dawn government is focused on doing the right thing even if it meant staying in power for 5 years only.

At the same event, AFAW Chief Executive Officer, Paul Kapanda expressed happiness at the new dawn government’s political will in finding a lasting solution to flooding challenges in the area.

Meanwhile, AFAW Director Projects Rodney Katongo says the organization is considering commercial boreholes to save over 100 households, water harvesting as well as water purifiers to have clean and safe drinking water in stressed communities.