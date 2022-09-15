President Hakainde Hichilema is today expected to fly into Angola to witness the inauguration of President-elect, Jao Laurenco.

The inauguration of the Angola President Laurence is for the second term of office.

The ceremony comes in the wake of the country’s most closely fought election held on 24th August 2022.

Zambia’s ambassador to Angola, Lawrence Chalungumana, confirmed President Hichilema’s participation in the Presidential inauguration in Luanda this evening.

Ambassador Chalungumana said Angola as a strategic partner in Zambia’s quest to enhance access to cheap petroleum products and other ventures of economic value.

He said President Hichilema, as Zambia’s Chief Marketing Officer, is interested in ensuring that Zambia and Angola deepen relations for the meaningful economic benefit of the two countries.