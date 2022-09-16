9.5 C
BETUZ challenge ECZ to enforce stiffer punishment on forgery of school results

By Chief Editor
Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) Director in Muchinga Province, Maclain Sichone has challenged the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) and other stakeholders to take serious action on the issues of forging results, especially in Grade 12.

Mr Sichone expressed that forging results is a serious offence, further calling on the ECZ to enforce strict measures to curb the vice.

He attributed the increased trend of forging school qualifications to advancement in technology furthering tasking the ECZ to get rid of the vice.

“ECZ must put in measures to find culprits and also judge them with a heavy penalty as a deterrent to would-be offenders,” he said.

Mr Sichone suggested that government must come up with a way to track every Zambian citizen from birth as a way of keeping their education records.

“From primary level to university, schools must have something to keep track of the pupils and students upon enrollment until when they graduate,” he said

