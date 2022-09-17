9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 17, 2022
UPND youths urges Police to act on a named political party is mobilising a gang

By Chief Editor
The Ruling United Party for National Development-UPND youths on the Copperbelt have called on the police to investigate a matter in which a named political party is mobilising a gang to disturb the pending elections in Kabushi constituency.

UPND Copperbelt Province youth Chairman, Warren Hinyama says information id the gang is said to be having dark corner meetings at a named lodge in Kabushi so as to cause confusion and send fears in the voters once the ECZ lifts the suspension.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Hinyama said Friday, during a press briefing that his party will not tolerate lawlessness to take center stage because President Hakainde Hichilema has already brought sanity in the country.

“ Police should quickly investigate the matter and bring those involved to book but that the youths will face the alleged gang head on should the police delay to act, “Mr. Hinyama said.

He said UPND youths in the province have vowed that no violence should be entertained either in Kabushi, Kwacha and any other constituency and that those perpetuating it will be held accountable.

He has warned that youths in the UPND will not sit down and watch lawlessness slowly finding its way in communities.

Mr. Hinyama stated that the UPND is not shaken by the outcome of the Luangwa Council chairmanship results where the opposition Patriotic- PF has scooped the seat but rather a wakeup call.

He has urged youths to descend on the ground and expose the good things that the new dawn administration has scored in the first 365 days it has been in the office

Speaking at the same function, UPND Provincial deputy youth chairman -politics, Kangwa Kamando being quiet doesn’t mean that his party is weak but adhering to the President’s call to maintain peace.

Mr. Kamando said the youths have a responsibility to protect the party and its leadership, further warning that those insulting the Head of State will be dealt with.

