Economy
40 Chirundu teachers benefit from SESTUZ land empowerment scheme

Forty teachers in Chirundu district in Southern  Province have benefited from the Secondary School Teachers’ Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) land empowerment scheme.

Speaking during the official handover of offer letters to the beneficiaries in Chirundu, Teaching Service Commission Chairperson, Daphane Chimuka, said President Hakainde Hichilema is determined to ensure the provision of quality education to every child regardless of their social status and location.

Mrs. Chimuka said this is why the President has identified teachers and the provision of teaching aides as key in the successful implementation of the free education policy.

She stated that the government is working hard to motivate teachers and other public service workers through providing decent accommodation and other conditions of service.

And SESTUZ General Secretary, Wamuyuwa Sitibekiso, explained that his union came up with the initiative of land empowerment scheme across the country as a way of mitigating staff accommodation challenges for teachers.

Mr. Sitibekiso added that the union’s land empowerment scheme is aimed at empowering teachers with plots so that they can use housing allowances to build their own houses before retiring from the service.

Earlier, Chirundu Town Council Secretary, Laura Munkanta, said the local authority is currently engaging traditional leaders in the district to provide land for onward distribution to public service workers in the area.

