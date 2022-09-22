The 21 Nsama road traffic accident victims have been put to rest at Chakanga cemetery in Nsama district, Northern province.

Acting President Mutale Nalumango has called on the Road Transport and Safety agency (RTSA) and the traffic department under the Zambia police to ensure that motorists adhere to traffic laws, in order to avoid any further loss of lives caused by human error.

Mrs. Nalumango who was speaking during the funeral service of the 21 United Church of Zambia (UCZ) members who met their fate in Nsama district earlier this week, said the government is concerned with the increased spate of accidents in the country, which are mostly caused as a result of human error.

She explained that the poor state of some roads is not the only cause of accidents, adding that human factor remains the major cause of accidents.

The Acting President noted that this can be avoided if all road users prioritise road safety.

Mrs. Nalumango revealed that the government will continue to provide support to the bereaved families and the survivors who are in hospital, in order to lessen their burden.

“What the Nsumbu community experienced this week is a shock and disaster that has affected the entire nation, on behalf of the President and the entire nation, I bring our heartfelt condolences to all mourners and families.” she said.

Mrs. Nalumango encouraged all mourners and families to seek the strength and comfort of God, as they pass through this difficult and sad time.

Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao said the tragedy is a loss not just to the church but the nation at large.

Mr. Mbao said the provincial leadership and nation is aggrieved by the loss of the women and wished the survivors a quick recovery.

“The deaths came as a shock to the provincial leadership, however I would like to thank the government for the swift response to this disaster and also for providing specialised medical attention to the survivors,” he said.

Meanwhile UCZ, Northern Presbytery Bishop Maybin Mulenga said the loss of the members is one of the saddest in the history of the church.

Bishop Mulenga said the entire leadership of the UCZ was saddened over the loss of the members, but remains comforted that they died in service of the lord.

Thousands of mourners from all walks of life, including several senior government officials, church representatives and traditional leaders attended the funeral service and mass burial at Chakanga cemetery in Nsama district.

The women who died at chaushi hill in Nsama district were part of the 58 who had travelled to Munwa to attend an annual church conference.

27 survived the accident, with four evacuated to the University Teaching Hospital, in Lusaka, while eight have since been discharged.