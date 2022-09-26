Minister of Health Syvia T Masebo has said Africa is in dire need of a Continental Framework for Mortality Surveillance to guide member states in the planning and implementation of their Mortality surveillance programs.

Ms. Masebo said the Continental Framework for Mortality Surveillance will also fast track the availability of good quality and timely mortality data for public health decision making in Africa.

She was speaking when officially opening the Expert Panel High-level Meeting and Launch of the Continental Framework for Mortality Surveillance in Chongwe District on Monday.

“Let me start by welcoming you all and on behalf of His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema the President of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I am truly honored to warmly welcome each and every one of you to Zambia. In fact, Zambia is blessed with a diversity of nature, rich culture, stunning landscapes, animals, and home to one of the Seven Natural wonders of the World. The spectacular, amazing, and breathtaking scenery of the one and only Mosi-oa-tunya – Victoria Falls. Please do enjoy your stay with us, refresh your mind in our most lavish and tranquil environment prepared for this important meeting. I am also honored to be asked by African Union to officiate at this important continental gathering on the occasion of the Expert Panel High-level Meeting and Launch of the Continental Framework for Mortality Surveillance,” Ms. Masebo said.

She hailed the Expert Panel High-level Meeting and Launch of the Continental Framework for Mortality Surveillance in Chongwe District.

“Zambia of course is delighted to be hosting the launch of the 1st ever Continental Framework for Mortality Surveillance, and we are pleased that you have accepted our invitation to attend this important event in Chongwe District of Zambia.I wish to emphasize that this high-level expert panel meeting is extremely important because it is expected to review, finalize and launch the draft Continental Framework for Mortality Surveillance. The currently impact of COVID 19 is an excellent reminder that this framework will help to guide member states in the planning and implementation of their Mortality surveillance programs to fast track the availability of good quality and timely mortality data for public health decision making, as well as strengthen death registrations across the African continent. If you wish to only take away one thing from this meeting this should be it.Therefore, this meeting provides another opportunity for a profitable exchange of ideas and experiences to adopt new strategies to address Mortality Surveillance data needs and to prepare for a better future health security. This is in line with the outcomes of the 5th conference of the Ministers responsible for health and CRVS, and AUC that specifically requested them to support Member States to mobilize resources for strengthening mortality surveillance and CRVS systems which was endorsed and adopted by the Executive council in February 2020,” she said.

Ms. Masebo added that the Zambian government was grateful to the African Union Commission for providing support to Member States in the region and Zambia in particular.

“The goals and objectives of this meeting are very clear. We have set ourselves, in the next four days to establish and implement the Continental Framework for Mortality Surveillance. More specifically, this meeting will seek to; Review and finalize the draft continental framework for mortality surveillance Discuss and make recommendations for the required political commitment and endorsement of the Continental Framework by policy leadersLaunch the continental framework for mortality surveillance. I have confidence that you will collectively achieve these objectivesFinally, let me take this opportunity to acknowledge the leadership of the acting Director of the Africa CDC, Dr. Ahmed E. Ogwell Ouma, and the dedication and professionalism of the entire Africa CDC team during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

“As a specialized technical agency of the African Union that aims to support African Union Member states in their efforts to effectively respond to public health emergencies, Africa CDC remains in the forefront, working collaboratively with Member States and other agencies during this pandemic. Through Africa CDC, Member States have been supported with diagnostics, therapeutics and now vaccines. We have seen the continent moving from a situation of vaccine famine to vaccine surplus. . We are also pleased that efforts are being made to ensure that Africa produces 70% of all its vaccine needs by 2040. Indeed, this is the Africa that we want – as guided by the agenda 2063. I wish to convey my government’s gratitude to the African Union Commission for providing support to Member States in the region and Zambia in particular. I, therefore, request the Ministers of Health in the region to place a premium on the operations of the Regional Coordinating Centre and its affiliate institutions in the respective member countries.On this note, it is now my singular honour and privilege to declare the expert panel high-level meeting and launch of the continental framework for mortality surveillance officially opened,” Ms. Masebo said.