Chipolopolo Zambia striker Justin Shonga stole the show with a brace in Sunday’s doubleheader at Levy Mwanwanasa Stadium in Ndola where Nkwazi beat Buildcon 4-0.

Shonga’s brace inspired Nkwazi to their first league win of the 2022/2023 season to eclipse the big Copperbelt derby that followed his teams game.

In addition, Shonga stole the thunder from the much-hyped showdown between Zesco United and Power Dynamos that was the big draw of the day.

Shonga put Nkwazi ahead in the 5th minute when he converted a penalty after Kenneth Kasanga was brought down by Buildcon defender Boleke Weta.

He completed his brace in the 29th minute with a trademark Shonga curling shot from the edge of the box.

The brace was Shonga’s first goals for Nkwazi in his second game since rejoining Nkwazi after five years abroad that had taken him to South Africa and Egypt.

Shonga left the field in the 73rd minute but Nkwazi was not done when Elisa Kazangarare added the third goal in the 87th minute and Christopher Zulu completed the rout in stoppage time.

And Nkwazi’s had before four goals in the Buildcon game scored just one in their opening four games of the season.

Nkwazi moves to 16th from 17th on 5 points while Buildcon is now the only team without a league victory this season with just 1 point from 5 games and a match in hand.

Meanwhile, Zesco and Power played out to a tightly contested 0-0 draw in the big Copperbelt derby in the second kickoff at Levy.

Zesco striker Alfred Leku was wasteful especially in the first half while Kennedy Musonda for Power was denied by Ian Otieno.

Power rise from 4th to second on 11 points after failing to oust Prison Leopards who lead on 12 points.

Zesco is 6th on 9 points as they now head to South Africa this weekend to face Royal AM in Durban for the start of their 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup campaign in a second round, first leg match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.