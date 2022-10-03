The Medicines Research and Access Platform (MEDRAP)has hailed government for allocating approximately K 17 billion to the health sector in the 2023 National Budget.

The Medicines Research and Access Platform National Coordinator Liyoka Liyoka says the allocation of the K17 billion to the health sector represents a 10.4 % of the total budget.

Mr. Liyoka said the K17 billion allocation for next year also shows a 8.0% increase from this year’s K13 billion that was allocated to the health sector.

Mr Liyoka has described the in the budget allocation on health as a step in the right direction adding that the country is in the right trajectory of meeting the set target according to the Abuja declaration signed in April 2001.

In April 2001, Heads of State of African Union ( AU ) countries met and pledged to set a target of allocating at least 15% of their annual budget on HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis diseases , among others

However, the unexpected outbreak of COVID-19 global pandemic derailed the continent’s efforts to fulfill the Abuja Declaration.