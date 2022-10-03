The Power Dynamos coaching bench is glad their side escaped from Ndola with goalless draw against Zesco United in Sunday’s big Copperbelt derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

In a post-match interview, Power assistant coach Songwe Chalwe branded the away draw as a fair result.

“It was a tough game. Both teams wanted to to win and I think it is a fair result,” Chalwe said.

“I think the whole game was a battle of the midfield, a team which was going to be weak in the midfield it was going to lose,” he said.

“We just had to battle in the midfield, we struggled in the first ten minutes because they came to us they wanted to score an early goal and we managed to contain them and after that the game started flowing for us,” Chalwe said.

The Ex-Chipolopolo striker wants Power to improve in front.

“I think we are still working on the finishing. Our defense is doing very well – having a clean sheets in three games and we have scored from the last game but we feel we can work more on the striking force,” Chalwe said.

Meanwhile, Power missed a chance to go top of the table when drawing at Zesco.

“It is a tough league. We just have to take one game at a time and see what happens,” Chalwe concluded.

Power rise from 4th to second on 11 points after failing to oust league leaders Prison Leopards who lead on 12 points.

Zesco are 6th on 9 points as they now head to South Africa this weekend to face Royal AM in Durban for the start of their 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup campaign in a second round, first leg match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.