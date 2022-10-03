A Mansa based resident has cautioned students from public Universities to avoid engaging in riots whenever government delays to pay them their meal allowances.

Ms. Gloria Chibwe observes that in the past the issue of meal allowances for students was a major source of problem in public Universities.

She said in an interview on Monday noted notes that students should always know that there are so many pressing issues affecting the country hence the need for them to exercise patience whenever government delays to give them their meal allowance.

“ The public expects University students to be conducting themselves in a responsible manner whenever they want to air their grievances, “ she said.

She noted that resorting to breaking private and public property should be allowed to continue regardless how aggrieved the students may be.

Ms. Chibwe has since thanked the government for considering re-introducing the meal allowance for tertiary students.

She observes that the move will relieve some pressure from parents and guardians who find it difficult to sponsor their children to universities.

On Friday 30th September, 2022 the Ministry of Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musukotwane presented the 2023 National budget worth K167.3 billion where he indicated that the government will reintroduce the meal allowance for students in Public Universities for 2023.