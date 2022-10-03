9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 3, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Varsity Students advised against riots

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy Varsity Students advised against riots
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A Mansa based resident has cautioned students from public Universities to avoid engaging in riots whenever government delays to pay them their meal allowances.

Ms. Gloria Chibwe observes that in the past the issue of meal allowances for students was a major source of problem in public Universities.

She said in an interview on Monday noted notes that students should always know that there are so many pressing issues affecting the country hence the need for them to exercise patience whenever government delays to give them their meal allowance.

“ The public expects University students to be conducting themselves in a responsible manner whenever they want to air their grievances, “ she said.

She noted that resorting to breaking private and public property should be allowed to continue regardless how aggrieved the students may be.

Ms. Chibwe has since thanked the government for considering re-introducing the meal allowance for tertiary students.

She observes that the move will relieve some pressure from parents and guardians who  find it difficult to sponsor their children to universities.

On Friday 30th September, 2022 the Ministry of Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musukotwane presented the 2023 National budget worth  K167.3 billion where he indicated that the government will reintroduce the meal allowance for students in Public Universities for 2023.

Previous articleMove On State Owned Enterprises Should Embrace OECD Guidelines To The Hilt

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Varsity Students advised against riots

A Mansa based resident has cautioned students from public Universities to avoid engaging in riots whenever government delays to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Move On State Owned Enterprises Should Embrace OECD Guidelines To The Hilt

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Zambia Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) has called on local investors, independently or as consortiums, with interest in the infrastructure business space to...
Read more

Lufwanyama teachers uses school trees to burn charcoal

Economy Support Editor - 5
Government has unearthed a scam where some named senior members of staff have been illegally cutting down School trees for their private charcoal business...
Read more

Kamapanda school classroom roof blown off in Mwinilunga

Economy Support Editor - 1
 storm has blown off the roof of a classroom block at Kamapanda primary school in Mwinilunga district. The strong winds and heavy rains blew the roof off the...
Read more

Hichilema reiterates determination to work with traditional leaders

Economy Support Editor - 3
President Hakainde Hichilema says he is determined to work with traditional leaders in transforming the economy of Zambia. President Hichilema says the unique cultural heritage of various traditional...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.