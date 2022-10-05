9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Updated:

ACC arrests Faith Musonda again

The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested Margaret Chisela Musonda alias Faith Musonda for possession of property worth over K17 million suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Margaret Musonda, 38, of Kingsland City, Twin Palm Road, Lusaka, has been arrested and charged with ten counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 (i) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

Details in the first count are that between 1st August 2020 and 31st June 2021, Musonda did possess property number C5, 1#D4-B in Kingsland City in Lusaka valued at K2,341,000. In the second count, between 1st January 2019 and 30th September 2021, Musonda did possess jewelry valued at K5,500.

Particulars in the third count are that between 1st January 2019 and 30th September 2021, Musonda did possess property namely a Tafe Tractor, a Boom Sprayer, a Plough and a Harrow Disc all valued at US$54,844.53.

In the fourth count, between 1st January 2019 and 30th September 2021, did possess Farm Number F/1504/A in Chisamba valued at K4,600,000.00.

In the fifth count, between 1st January 2020 and 30th September 2021, did possess Government Bond valued at K1,490,000.00.

In count six, Musonda is charged for being in possession of another Government Bond valued at K1,650,000.00. In count seven, between 1st January 2020 and 30th September 2021, Musonda did possess one Bank of Zambia Treasury Bill with a nominal value of K 1,100,000.00.

In count eight, between 1st January 2020 and 30th September 2021, Musonda did possess K1,177,261.54 cash in her fixed Term Deposit Account with Madison Finance. In count nine, Musonda did possess property number 378A/1 in Lusaka valued at K3,633,000.00 as Life Television.

In count ten, between 31st January 2016 and 30th September 2021, Musonda did possess motor vehicles namely a Volvo XC90, A Toyota Allion, a Mitsubishi Canter and an Audi A4, all valued at K520,000.00.

Musonda has been released on bond and is expected to appear in court soon.

This is according to a statement issued by ACC Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Timothy Moono.

