Sports
Zesco United Head to Durban to Kick Off CAF Confed Cup Campaign

Mumamba Numba has named his 20-member Zesco United team for Sunday’s start to their continental campaign in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.

Zesco is heading to South Africa on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s second round, first leg date against Royal AM at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The team includes new signing and striker Austin Muwowo who will be making his first return to South Africa since he was released by Orlando Pirates in July.

But Zesco captain and defender Simon Silwimba is out following a first half injury he sustained in Sunday’s 0-0 home draw against Power Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Winger Songa Chipyoka also makes the team despite being on Zambia U20 duty at the 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup in Eswatini that kicks off on October 7, just two days before Zesco’s game just across the border in KZN.

“Songa will join us after he plays the first game at COSAFA in Eswatini. He is equally in good shape and ready for the game,” Numba said.

Songa will feature in the Durban leg of the Royal AM date before returning to the Zambia U20 camp.

Meanwhile, Zesco will host Royal AM in the final leg on October 15 at Levy Stadium.

The winner will advance to the CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage.

The teams will be drawn on October 18 against the loser from the CAF Champions League whom they will meet in a CAF Confederation Cup pre-group playoff.

GOALKEEPERS: Ian Otieno, Gregory Sanjase

DEFENDERS: Jackson Ngulube, Samson Mkandawire, Shemmy Mayembe, Clement Mwape, Solomon Sakala, Peter Maker Manyang

MIDFIELDERS: Donashano Malama, Kelvin Kapumbu, Chanda Mukuka, John Ching’andu, Austin Muwowo, Kelvin Kampamba, Collins Sikombe, Edward Lungu, Songa Chipyoka, Kezroni Kizito

STRIKERS: Enock Sakala, Alfred Leku

Previous articlePR GIRL MEDIA successfully hosts the 6th annual Beerville-Oktoberfest

