THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested Lusaka businessman Bwalya Kalandanya and four others for money laundering activities involving over K6 million.

In a media statement issued yesterday, DEC deputy public relations officer Delight Haangala said Mr Kalandanya, 47 of Roma Park in Lusaka, was arrested for Money Laundering Contrary to Section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as read together with section 3 (b) (i) and (ii) of the Amendment Act No. 44 of 2010.

She said on dates unknown but between 1st January 2017 and 28th February 2022, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, Mr Kalandanya allegedly concealed the true ownership of a property namely seven fully furnished flats at stand number JES/118 situated in Jesmondine, Lusaka valued at K6,125,000.00.

“It is further alleged that Kalandanya did transfer the said flats to Beauty Chama, a female aged 39 years and a Data Clerk at Civic Centre Clinic who has also been arrested by the Commission for possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 and Money Laundering Contrary to Section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as read together with section 3 (b) (i) and (ii) of the Amendment Act No. 44 of 2010, who claims not to have known about the property,” she said.

Ms Hangaala said the property is said to have been sold to Ibrahim Mitha, a male aged 35 and Hassan Hanif Mitha, a male aged 28, without the knowledge of the alleged owner through KBF and Partners law firm.

She said the Commission has since jointly charged and arrested Ibrahim Mitha and Hassan Hanif Mitha, both Businessmen of Emmasdale in Lusaka for Money Laundering acquisition of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime without taking reasonable steps to ascertain whether or not the property is a proceed of crime.

Ms Hangaala said the Commission has further arrested Mr Kelvin Fube Bwalya, a Lawyer aged 59 of Kabulonga in Lusaka for Failure to report a suspicious transaction contrary to Section 45 of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act No. 46 of 2010 and Money Laundering Contrary to Section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as read together with section 3 (b) (i) and (ii) of the Amendment Act No. 44 of 2010.

She said the suspects are currently on Police bond and will appear in court soon.