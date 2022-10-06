9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 6, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

HH will leave a lasting legacy if he dismantles teachers outstanding personal emoluments

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Headlines HH will leave a lasting legacy if he dismantles teachers...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Teacher Unions in Chirundu Town, of Southern Province, say if the new dawn government manages to dismantle outstanding personal emoluments, among others, President Hakainde Hichilema will leave a “lasting legacy’ in the country.

National Union for Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) Chirundu District Secretary John Kagula says from the positive steps made by government so far, teachers’ unions and public service workers in the area are happy with President Hichilema’s transformative agenda.

Mr. Kagula has however asked the “New Dawn” government to quickly dismantle outstanding personal emoluments such as settling in allowances, leave days and salary arrears owed to both new and retired members.

The NUPPEZ Chirundu District Secretary said this on Wednesday during this year’s World Teachers’ Day commemorated under the theme: “The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers.”

He also called on the government to consider addressing the challenge of running schools without an establishment subjecting school administrators managing such schools saying this move denies such teachers an opportunity to be promoted.

He called for operationalisation of the proposed Ministry of Education structure which the teacher unions see will help in resolving the current education structural distortion.

Government should also speed up the proposed NAPSA Reforms aimed at addressing the benefit structure and allow teachers to choose a pension scheme without being restricted.

“Provide social amenities such as decent housing, electricity and access to safe drinking water and good road networks for teachers in rural areas if

we are to retain them.Speed up the process of NAPSA reforms to address the challenges in the benefit structure and further allow teachers to choose a pension scheme without being restricted as the case is now.

“It does make sense allowing a situation where a supervisor is paid to same salary with a person they supervise (DEBS and Head teacher secondary).” He added.

“Operationalize the policy of government to reunite couples. We still have our members whose transfers have not been done because there are arguments of non-existence of vacancies. Let vacancies be created if need be.”

And Mr. Kagula cited the additional employment of over 30,000 teachers to implement “Free Education Policy” which he said had greatly helped in partly addressing the challenge of teacher pupil-ratio.

He further cited the implementation of “Free Education Policy” from Early Childhood Education (ECE) to Grade 12 which has been backed with matching resources that schools in the area are receiving quarterly is commendable.

He explained that the 2022 World Teachers’ Day theme is translated and understood to mean that a teacher is an integral part of any reform, improvement and change that we desire to make to the education sector if the country is to provide appropriate education for its citizens.

Mr. Kagula pointed out that the transformation of education can also be best understood by close reference to the salient features of the United Party for National Development (UPND) manifesto on social sector programmes.

Speaking at the same event, Chirundu District Commissioner Patrick Kasambila says President Hichilema Hakainde firmly believes that education and skills development are the cornerstones of national development.

Mr. Kasambila said President Hichilema has demonstrated in the massive recruitment of 30,000 teachers that are already teaching in schools of which Chirundu district received a total number of one hundred and two (102) teachers.

The District Commissioner pointed out that the “New Dawn” government will continue to reduce on the teacher pupil ratio in order to attain quality education that which brings about individual and societal transformation.

Teachers from both public and private schools turn up in numbers to celebrate this year’s World Teachers’ Day after a two-year absence due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Zambia in 2020.

Previous articleZambia KK XI Legend Patrick Nkole Dies
Next articleZambia Start 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup Campaign

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zambia Start 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup Campaign

Zambia U20 coach Chisi Mbewe is determined to make a flying start to their 2022 COSAFA Cup campaign that...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police should create a good rapport with the public – Sean Tembo

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo has appealed to the Zambia Police Service to reform, establish and develop a good relationship of...
Read more

KBF arrested for money laundering

Headlines Chief Editor - 35
The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested Zambia Must Prosper President Kelvin Bwalya Fube for money laundering. DEC Spokesperson Mathias Kamanga says failure to report...
Read more

MMD’s Tobias Maliti says the Party’s extra ordinary national convention to go ahead with or without Nevers Mumba

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
Opposition Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) National Chairman Tobias Maliti has said party members countrywide have resolved that an extra ordinary national convention will...
Read more

Mwiimbu urges public to desist from making unfortunate comments on the 13 abducted girls

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has urged members of the public to desist from making comments pertaining to the acts...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.