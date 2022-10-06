9.5 C
Teachers welcome govt’s pronouncement on reforming education curriculum

By Chief Editor
Teacher unions in Mwansabombwe have welcomed government’s pronouncement to reform the education curriculum.

Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) chairperson Sydney Malimba reasons that the development will prevent teaching of content which does not meet the needs of the country’s development agenda.

Mr. Malimba said this during the commemoration of this year’s teacher day held under the theme: “ The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers ” at Kabumbu grounds.

And Mr. Malimba requested government to address a number of challenges which teachers are experiencing which includes upgrading teachers, school establishment and paying outstanding personal emoluments.

Others are providing social amenities such as decent housing, electricity, safe drinking water, good road networks and actualize government policy of re-uniting couples, among others.

And district Education Board secretary Mary Kanyimbo said as a result of government’s teacher recruitment, the area the number of teachers has now risen from 381 to 472 teachers.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner Morton Sikazwe who was the guest of honour said government is aware of a number of challenges in the education sector and is working tirelessly to address them.

Mr. Sikazwe said education sector is being supported through the provision of desks, construction and rehabilitation of classroom blocks using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF )

And Council chairperson Terrioh Chungu said that the local authority is committed to improving the learning environment in schools.

Part of the Constituency Development Fund will be allocated for the construction of classroom and ablution blocks and installation of boreholes to improve the water supply in schools, Mr. Chungu said .

