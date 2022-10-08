9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 8, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government keen on partnering with mines to reduce mining disasters – Pollen

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Government keen on partnering with mines to reduce mining disasters - Pollen
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator, Gabriel Pollen says government will continue to explore areas of synergies and opportunities with mining companies to ensure onsite disaster management initiatives are integrated into the national agenda of minimizing and avoiding potential disasters that may arise.

Dr Pollen says mining activities underpin the core of Zambia’s economic activities, adding that disaster management features as a fundamental portfolio in mining management.

He says one of the major issues being drowned from the international platform is how to encourage businesses to consider disaster risk as part of their response risk portfolio.

Dr Pollen said this in Solwezi today when he called on the North-western provincial administration alongside his visit to the Kansanshi mine.

He said his visit to the mine is timely to also ensure they raise community awareness on the upcoming day of the disaster risk reduction on 13th October whose theme is focusing on early warning and early action.

“This is an opportunity for us to spread the word around disaster risk reduction as a radical fundamental shift in the way in which disaster risk management is being handled,” he said.

Dr Pollen said disasters cannot be managed if institutions work in isolation.

And Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary, Naomi Tetamashimba has called for the mines to have a linkage with government and work together in issues of disaster risk management.

Ms Tetamashimba said government has provided an enabling environment for the mines to operate hence the need to coordinate and work together.

“I am also suggesting that if we could have some of the mine management to be part of some of the committees we have as government so that they can come as ex-officials,” she said.

Dr Pollen and his team are in Solwezi district at the invitation of Kansanshi mine to access and explore opportunities that are there between government and the private sector in terms of disaster risk management.

Previous articleNCC urged to monitor infrastructure projects

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government keen on partnering with mines to reduce mining disasters – Pollen

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator, Gabriel Pollen says government will continue to explore areas of synergies...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

NCC urged to monitor infrastructure projects

General News Chief Editor - 0
National Council for Construction (NCC) says the good political will demonstrated by government will greatly contribute to restoration of sanity in the construction sector....
Read more

Three police officers arrested and detained for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman

General News Chief Editor - 0
Three police officers of Kamuchanga Police Station in Mufulira have been arrested and detained for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman of Chibolya Township. The three...
Read more

PF have a hidden agenda to discredit and distract President Hichilema and his New Dawn Government

General News Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt-based UPND member and business executive Mellbin Simangolwa has advised President Hakainde Hichilema not to allow the Patriotic Front (PF) to stand in his...
Read more

The much anticipated Access to Information Billl to be soon enacted-Information Ministry PS

General News Chief Editor - 3
The government says it is in the process of enacting the much-anticipated Access to Information Bill ( A.I.B ) Once enacted,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.