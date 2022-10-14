The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has given emphasis to new measures and approaches in the procurement system to enhance transparency, and accountability and promote a level playing field for all suppliers.

ZAMMSA Director General Billy Mweetwa said that the Agency has set rules and regulations that will enable it to operate on values and serve the public in a more accountable and transparent manner in its procurement processes.

Mr Mweetwa also reiterated the need for local suppliers to deliver quality essential medicines and medical supplies within the stipulated period.

“This will enable the Agency to fulfil its mandate of procurement, storage and distribution of medicines and medical supplies to all public health facilities across the country,” he said

Mr Mweetwa stated this when he met with the Zambia Pharmaceutical Business Forum (ZPBF) and local suppliers to discuss issues surrounding the supply of essential medicines and medical supplies in Zambia.

And the Zambian Pharmaceutical Business Forum (ZPBF) Chairperson Sadik Seedat said that the Association will commit to ensure that all essential medicines and medical supplies that are delivered to ZAMMSA are of high quality, safe and are on time.

Mr Seedat assured ZAMMSA that his association will work towards promoting compliance to laws and regulations of doing pharmaceutical business especially to the local pharmaceutical players in the country.

“We shall work to offer competitive, reasonable prices for the supply of essential health commodities without compromising on quality,” Mr Seedat said