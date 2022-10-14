9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 14, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency Sets New Measures On Procurement System

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Health Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency Sets New Measures On Procurement System
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has given emphasis to new measures and approaches in the procurement system to enhance transparency, and accountability and promote a level playing field for all suppliers.

ZAMMSA Director General Billy Mweetwa said that the Agency has set rules and regulations that will enable it to operate on values and serve the public in a more accountable and transparent manner in its procurement processes.

Mr Mweetwa also reiterated the need for local suppliers to deliver quality essential medicines and medical supplies within the stipulated period.

“This will enable the Agency to fulfil its mandate of procurement, storage and distribution of medicines and medical supplies to all public health facilities across the country,” he said

Mr Mweetwa stated this when he met with the Zambia Pharmaceutical Business Forum (ZPBF) and local suppliers to discuss issues surrounding the supply of essential medicines and medical supplies in Zambia.

And the Zambian Pharmaceutical Business Forum (ZPBF) Chairperson Sadik Seedat said that the Association will commit to ensure that all essential medicines and medical supplies that are delivered to ZAMMSA are of high quality, safe and are on time.

Mr Seedat assured ZAMMSA that his association will work towards promoting compliance to laws and regulations of doing pharmaceutical business especially to the local pharmaceutical players in the country.

“We shall work to offer competitive, reasonable prices for the supply of essential health commodities without compromising on quality,” Mr Seedat said

Previous articleGovernment Launches The First Ever National Water Resources Strategy And Plan

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency Sets New Measures On Procurement System

The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has given emphasis to new measures and approaches in the procurement...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

KCM spends over K5M to renovate Nchanga South Hospital OPD

Health Chief Editor - 0
Kongola Copper Mines Provisional Liquidator Celine Nair has recommissioned the Out-Patient Department (OPD) at the Nchanga South Hospital which has been renovated at a...
Read more

Zambia alerted on four substandard medicinal products that can severe injury or death in Children

Health Chief Editor - 1
The World Health Organisation (WHO) products have alerted Zambia on four (4) substandard products, identified in the Gambia and reported to the...
Read more

Misuse of contraceptive pill on the rise in Chinsali

Health Chief Editor - 1
Some residents of Chinsali District in Muchinga Province have expressed concern over the misuse of the contraceptive “Morning After” by women in the...
Read more

Government hailed for allocating K 17 billion to the health sector

Health Chief Editor - 4
The Medicines Research and Access Platform (MEDRAP)has hailed government for allocating approximately K 17 billion to the health sector in the 2023 National Budget. ...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.