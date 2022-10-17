The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has called on traders located in the Central Business District (CBD) to comply with the waste management companies contracted to collect garbage.

Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba noted in a press statement issued to Lusaka Times that the conditions laid down by the Local Authority to perform its mandate of solid waste management within the CBD done through the contracted companies should be followed by all the traders.

Ms Mwamba added that the Local Authority will not entertain anyone trying to frustrate the works that the waste collection companies are performing because that is the current practice that is giving the Local Authority results to bridge up Council deficiency in the management of solid waste that is generated in the CBD.

“We have in total of 30 zones of vendors in the CBD that is being serviced and managed by the solid waste companies contracted by the Council called Clean Friends(CF),” Ms Mwamba said

She stated that this is done in the efforts to eliminate solid waste generated by vendors which is disposed on the islands of the roads in the CBD, which has lately been accumulating and looking unsightly.

“It is important for the public to know that the City of Lusaka has been demarcated in 24 zones in the conventional areas and we have offered franchise contractors to collect waste as a way of making our operations easy, and these contractors are called waste managers by law stipulated by the Solid Waste Regulation and Management Act no.20 of 2018,” she explained

Ms Mwamba cited that the named contractors are the only ones who are authorised together with the solid waste unit of the Council to collect solid waste and dispose it at the final disposal site where they pay tipping fees.

“Therefore, the Local Authority would like to inform the public that any other company not contracted through this process and is collecting waste, is illegal and can suffer legal implications,” she stated

“Only the contracted companies by Council are by law allowed to collect polluter pay fee from all waste generators in their zones,” she added

She alluded that it is in this respect that ‘Clean Friends’ is allowed to collect polluter pay fees from the vendors who generate waste so that they can manage the same waste.

Ms Mwamba explained that the Council does not levy the vendors, because vending is illegal and they can not levy an illegal business, because it may be perceived as if they have legalised it, by charging a levy, however, the Council only charges a polluter pay fee, which is meant for cleaning and collection of solid waste the vendors generate.

She further explained that the polluter pay fee is done by everyone who generates waste as a response to the law to facilitate solid waste management.

“We also wish to clarify that no individual from bus stations and markets is allowed to collect the polluter pay fee from the vendors,” she said

Ms Mwamba has therefore appealed to the vendors operating in the CBD to cooperate with the undermentioned franchise contractors so that the waste they generate can be properly managed.