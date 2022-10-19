9.5 C
Sports
WEDNESDAY WRAP: Ailing Zesco Lose To Napsa in Nasty Finish, Chipolopolo Secures Israel Friendly

Zesco United started life without Mumamba Numba with a defeat while Chipolopolo Zambia will face Israel in a friendly.

The nine-time champions were on Wednesday afternoon beaten 2-1 away by promoted Napsa Stars at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco’s defeat came just three days after Numba was fired following two successive preliminary match continental exits.

Augustine Mulenga scored the opener for Napsa in the 3rd minute to record his first goal since joining the Lusaka club a fortnight ago.

Mulenga’s goal came in his second game for Napsa.

But Zesco equalized in the 19th minute through Vincent Oburu.

Musonda Kapembwa put Napsa back in the lead in the 59th minute to see Zesco without a win in their last five competitive games in which they have collected four draws.

Meanwhile, Mulenga was substituted in the 88th minute after helping lift Napsa up the log from 11th to 5th on 12 points, five points behind leaders Red Arrows and four points behind second placed Prison Leopards.

Zesco are 13th on 9 points.

However, the spot light was stolen by Zesco midfielder Kelvin Mubanga who was red-card in the 83rd minute together with Napa’s Daniel Adoko after the players came to blows.

CHIPOLOPOLO FACE ISRAEL
The Football Association of Zambia has confirmed Chipolopolo will play Israel next month.

“The Football Association of Zambia wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that the Chipolopolo will play an international friendly match with the Israel National Team during the November FIFA window,” FAZ Spokesperson Sydney Mungala said in a statement.

Zambia will play Israel in a friendly on November 17 at HaMoshava Stadium in Petach Tikva.

It will be Israel and Chipolopolo’s debut meeting.

