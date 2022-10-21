9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 21, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Shortage of Drugs in Hospitals is unacceptable – President Hichilema

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Headlines Shortage of Drugs in Hospitals is unacceptable – President Hichilema
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema says it is unacceptable to have shortage of drugs in hospitals when money meant to procure drugs is lying in the bank.

President Hichilema attributed the current drug shortages in some hospitals to poor management by those responsible as government has already provided funds for procurement of drugs.

And President Hichilema is displeased with the poor state of Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Speaking in Kitwe yesterday when he toured Kitwe Teaching Hospital, President Hichilema said it was unacceptable for the hospital to be lacking basic medical equipment and beds which do not even cost much.

He has since directed Copperbelt Medical Officer, Charles Mwinuna and Kitwe Teaching Hospital management to present to his office a checklist of the areas that urgently need attention so that they can be addressed.

“We have heard all the challenges that you have presented and we are going to address them, we will fix them, we are are here to work for you,” he said.

Earlier, Kitwe Teaching Hospital Medical Superintendent, Albidan Chansa said the Hospital has only one emergency operating room shared for all medical specialties which makes it difficult to attend to emergency cases.

Dr Chansa also stated that the hospital roof is damaged while the hospital structure base pipes are corroded.

He however thanked government for releasing money for the overhauling of the water and sewer system.

“We are grateful to your government for providing the funds for the project to overhaul the water and sewer system and we have received K2.3 million, we also have a challenge with the maternity room as we have only one maternity room and sometimes we get overwhelmed so we just put mattresses on the floor for some patients,” he said.

And Dr Chansa requested for increased funding to Kitwe Teaching Hospital which he said was receiving as many people as 800 in a day.

President Hakainde Hichilema is on a two day working visit on the Copperbelt where he is touring developmental projects.

Previous articleInterim Zesco United Coach Demands Better From His Bruised Charges

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Shortage of Drugs in Hospitals is unacceptable – President Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema says it is unacceptable to have shortage of drugs in hospitals when money meant to procure...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

By Elections for Set for tomorrow as President Hichilema Woos Kwacha voters

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
President Hakainde Hichilema has concluded his campaign tour in Kwacha Constituency ahead of tomorrow’s parliamentary by- election. Mr Hichilema's chopper left Kitwe for...
Read more

There’s A Crisis In The Entire Legal System – Musumali

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
Socialist Party (SP) Vice President Cosmas Musumali says the country’s entire legal system is in a crisis because of the lacunas in the constitution,...
Read more

Ballot papers for By-Kabushi Elections have arrived in Ndola

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
Ballot Papers for the Kabushi constituency parliamentary by-elections have arrived in Ndola. The truck carrying the ballot Papers arrived at Ndola's Civic Centre at...
Read more

President Hichilema arrives on the Copperbelt

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Ndola on a two -day- working visit on the Copperbelt province. While on the Copperbelt, President Hichilema...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.