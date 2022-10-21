President Hakainde Hichilema says it is unacceptable to have shortage of drugs in hospitals when money meant to procure drugs is lying in the bank.

President Hichilema attributed the current drug shortages in some hospitals to poor management by those responsible as government has already provided funds for procurement of drugs.

And President Hichilema is displeased with the poor state of Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Speaking in Kitwe yesterday when he toured Kitwe Teaching Hospital, President Hichilema said it was unacceptable for the hospital to be lacking basic medical equipment and beds which do not even cost much.

He has since directed Copperbelt Medical Officer, Charles Mwinuna and Kitwe Teaching Hospital management to present to his office a checklist of the areas that urgently need attention so that they can be addressed.

“We have heard all the challenges that you have presented and we are going to address them, we will fix them, we are are here to work for you,” he said.

Earlier, Kitwe Teaching Hospital Medical Superintendent, Albidan Chansa said the Hospital has only one emergency operating room shared for all medical specialties which makes it difficult to attend to emergency cases.

Dr Chansa also stated that the hospital roof is damaged while the hospital structure base pipes are corroded.

He however thanked government for releasing money for the overhauling of the water and sewer system.

“We are grateful to your government for providing the funds for the project to overhaul the water and sewer system and we have received K2.3 million, we also have a challenge with the maternity room as we have only one maternity room and sometimes we get overwhelmed so we just put mattresses on the floor for some patients,” he said.

And Dr Chansa requested for increased funding to Kitwe Teaching Hospital which he said was receiving as many people as 800 in a day.

President Hakainde Hichilema is on a two day working visit on the Copperbelt where he is touring developmental projects.