9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 23, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Marketeer booster loans games changer-Mubanga

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy Marketeer booster loans games changer-Mubanga
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Elias Mubanga has challenged Shiwang’andu Constituency residents to take advantage of several empowerment programmes that the government has initiated.

Mr Mubanga cited Programmes such as the Marketeer booster loans, as one aimed at uplifting people’s welfare.

” We are targeting about 1,000 beneficiaries under this empowerment fund countrywide,” The Minister added.

 Mr Mubanga is in Muchinga province explaining to the people various empowerment programmes that government through his ministry has embarked on.

At Mwika village, Mr Mubanga encouraged residents to invest in fish farming and rice growing through forming cooperatives.

He said the Mwika area has great potential in the agriculture sector due to the availability of rivers and plains.

” Mwika chiefdom has Chambeshi river within its boundary which can be used for fish farming and plains to grow rice,” he said.

Mr Mubanga has also urged the residents to apply for the women and youth empowerment fund under the 2022 Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

He said the vision of government is to see that CDF makes a positive impact in people’s lives.

Speaking earlier, Shiwang’andu District Commissioner (DC) Maureen Bwembya called on residents to take advantage of opportunities   that government is introducing in rural areas.

And speaking on behalf of Mwika residents Emmanuel Mulenga urged the government to ensure that conditions to access CDF are not tightened.

“The conditions attached to these empowerments may not be met or understood by us villagers hence we may miss on this opportunity to get our share,” Bemoaned Mr Mulenga.

Previous articleLusaka Water company commended for extending services to Rufunsa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Marketeer booster loans games changer-Mubanga

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Elias Mubanga has challenged Shiwang’andu Constituency residents to take advantage of several empowerment programmes that the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusaka Water company commended for extending services to Rufunsa

Economy Support Editor - 0
Rufunsa District Commissioner (DC), Richard Mabena has commended the Lusaka water supply and sanitation company for extending its services to rural districts to compliment...
Read more

Service excellence should be a national agenda-Sikumba

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba says there is need to make service excellence as part of national agenda. Mr Sikumba noted that most organizations including both...
Read more

The future of trade unionism in Zambia is being threatened by capitalist greed-MUZ President

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) President Joseph Chewe says the future of trade unionism in Zambia is being threatened by capitalist greed, the need...
Read more

Stakeholders in Lusaka ready to deal with floods

Economy Support Editor - 7
Stakeholders in Lusaka say they are ready to deal with floods that may affect the city during the 2022/2023 rainy season. Both Engineering and Public...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.