Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Elias Mubanga has challenged Shiwang’andu Constituency residents to take advantage of several empowerment programmes that the government has initiated.

Mr Mubanga cited Programmes such as the Marketeer booster loans, as one aimed at uplifting people’s welfare.

” We are targeting about 1,000 beneficiaries under this empowerment fund countrywide,” The Minister added.

Mr Mubanga is in Muchinga province explaining to the people various empowerment programmes that government through his ministry has embarked on.

At Mwika village, Mr Mubanga encouraged residents to invest in fish farming and rice growing through forming cooperatives.

He said the Mwika area has great potential in the agriculture sector due to the availability of rivers and plains.

” Mwika chiefdom has Chambeshi river within its boundary which can be used for fish farming and plains to grow rice,” he said.

Mr Mubanga has also urged the residents to apply for the women and youth empowerment fund under the 2022 Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

He said the vision of government is to see that CDF makes a positive impact in people’s lives.

Speaking earlier, Shiwang’andu District Commissioner (DC) Maureen Bwembya called on residents to take advantage of opportunities that government is introducing in rural areas.

And speaking on behalf of Mwika residents Emmanuel Mulenga urged the government to ensure that conditions to access CDF are not tightened.

“The conditions attached to these empowerments may not be met or understood by us villagers hence we may miss on this opportunity to get our share,” Bemoaned Mr Mulenga.