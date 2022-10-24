President of Namibia Hage Geingob has arrived in Zambia for a one-day official visit.

The plane carrying the visiting Head of State, in the company of Namibian First Lady, Monica Geingob, touched down at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, (KKIA) at 17:00 hours Zambian time.

The Namibian Head of State was received by President Hakainde Hichilema, accompanied by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema.

Others present to receive the visiting President included Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe, the Service Chiefs among other senior government officials.

Later the two Presidents went to the Presidential Dais after which the visiting President was accorded a 21-gun salute.

Dr. Geingob then inspected the guard of honour after which the two Presidents in the company of their spouses appreciated some Zambian cultural entertainment.

Later, President Hichilema and his Namibian counterpart held a closed-door meeting.

President Geingob accepted an invitation to be Guest of Honour at the 58th Independence Anniversary Commemorations scheduled for Monday, 24th October, 2022.

During his Visit, President Geingob will also participate in the Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Freedom Statue in honour of Zambia’s departed liberation heroes and heroines.

Zambia and Namibia enjoy warm and cordial bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back to the years of the liberation struggle.

Based on shared values and principles, the two countries collaborate at regional, continental and global levels.

President Hichilema has continued to underscore the need for greater cooperation among countries in the southern African region to enhance intra-African trade and partnerships for meaningful joint ventures, which will help to accelerate the attainment of common development aspirations.

The President’s recent participation at the Swakopmund International Trade Expo in Namibia, among other high-level engagements, is testament of the government’s ongoing efforts to drive this development agenda.

To this end, the Visit by President Geingob serves to reinforce Zambia’s bilateral relations with Namibia and to strengthen partnerships directed at national and regional development, as well as cooperation at multilateral fora, for mutual benefit of the people in the two countries.

President Geingob is expected to depart Zambia after his engagements.

This year’s Independence Anniversary is commemorated under the theme: “Zambia @58: Promoting Inclusiveness towards a Sustainable So