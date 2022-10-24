A Traditional Leader in Shiwang’andu District of Muchinga Province has praised Government for the inclusiveness of all areas in its developmental agenda.

Chief Mwaba wa Nkulungwe of the bemba people in Shiwang’andu district says his chiefdom has not been left behind in terms of development which was not taking place before.

The Chief said he has taken it upon himself to educate his subjects in the two wards in his chiefdom on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the importance of education.

Chief Mwaba wa Nkulungwe who is also a member of the Ward Development Committee in the District, said the increase in CDF from 25.7 to 28.3 million kwacha in the 2023 national budget once approved by Parliament will create more employment opportunities through the many community projects that will be identified and implemented.

He said Mwaba wa Nkulungwe area is earmarked for development as seen by the inclusiveness stance taken by the United Party for National Development ( UPND) government.

He cited some of the developments that his subjects are benefiting from Government as the Social Cash Transfer Program, free education policy and empowerment programs among others.

The Chief added that the free education policy coupled with the introduction of the school feeding program has contributed to the increased enrolment levels at various schools in the area.

The traditional leader, however, bemoaned the rapid increase in cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and early child marriages which he said the chiefdom has been struggling with for years.

He has since appealed to Government and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs) to work with the traditional leadership in the area in order to bring an end to these vices.

And Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga has assured the Chief of more development in the area.

Mr Mubanga said the government will ensure that the road network in the area is worked on including the expansion of Nkulungwe rural health center among others.

He said the purpose of his visit to the area is to ensure that people of Mwaba wa Nkulungwe access the Farmer Input Support Program and empowerment funds for those who are in business already and those who desire to start up various businesses.

The Minister said this when he paid a courtesy call on Chief Mwaba wa Nkulungwe at his palace yesterday.

Meanwhile, Shiwang’andu District Commissioner, Maureen Bwembya has applauded Chief Mwaba wa Nkulungwe for working with the government of day.

Ms Bwembya says the Chief has been instrumental and supportive of government programs saying his influential on his subjects is impressive.

” We always run to the chief to help us each time we face difficulties during government programs for him to talk and convince his people on certain matters, he is at our disposal each time and we are happy as district administration for his open door policy,” She said.

The DC said the just ended COVID -19 vaccination campaign, 2022 national population census and awareness family planning programs among others are some of the programs the chief has been instrumental on.