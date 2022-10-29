9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 29, 2022
General News
Peter Machungwa warns Criminally minded police officers

By Chief Editor
The Police Service Commission (PSC) says days are numbered on any erring and criminally minded officers in the Zambia Police Service and the Immigration Department.

Police Service Commission Chairperson Peter Machungwa says as his Commission is working tirelessly in rebuilding and restoring the image of institutions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, his Board will not hesitate to take stern measures on any erring officers.

Dr. Machungwa sounded the warning when he led a powerful delegation of commissioners who called on Chirundu District Commissioner Patrick Kasambila at his office in Chirundu District on Thursday.

And Chirundu District Commissioner Patrick Kasambila bemoaned the emergence of juvenile delinquents commonly known as “Junkies” and other criminals that have invaded the border town.

Mr. Kasambila further bemoaned the lack of adequate transport by the Zambia Police Service to tackle the high crime rate in the district and appealed the Police Command in Lusaka to help the district.

The Police Service Commission is in Chirundu District to resolve outstanding staff welfare issues such as promotions, transfers, confirmations and disciplinary issues in a bid to motivate staff in both the Zambia Police Service and Immigration Department.

