The second meeting of the sixth session of the House of Chiefs has opened in Lusaka with some succession disputes expected to be resolved during the five-day assembly.

The setting will attempt to resolve succession disputes in the Mwanachingwala and Chibesakunda chiefdoms.

Speaking when he officially opened the sitting, House of Chiefs chairperson, Senior Chief Nkula of the Bemba people in Chinsali district in Muchinga Province, said the succession disputes of the Mushili and Shibuchinga chiefdoms were reported to the House.

Senior Chief Nkula however said the matters were taken to court before the assembly could tackle them.

The House of Chiefs is also expected to deliberate on several motions during the next five days.

Among the motions is one of urging the government to revisit the Mines and Minerals Act in order to harmonise mineral and land rights and address issues of licensing which is expected to be moved by chief Chabwika with chief Nkambo as the seconder.

The House also expects to deliberate on a motion urging the government to put in place legislation for customary land leasing, to be moved by chief Kashiba and expected to be seconded by chieftainess Kawaza.

Chief Shaibila will move a motion urging the government to suspend timber harvesting for 10 years to allow for the regeneration of forests in light of climate change.

The motion will be seconded by senior chief Mujimanzovu.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Community Development and Social Welfare and the Ministry of Education are expected to address the House.

The Ministry of Education will update the House on the review of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Zambia.

“The House of Chiefs invited the Ministry of Education to come and update the House on progress made on this important subject matter,” chief Nkula said