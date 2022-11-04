9.5 C
President Hichilema calls for servant leadership

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has advised the Lusangazi UPND Council Chairperson by-election candidate, Blackson Tembo to practice servant leadership when elected into office in today’s polls.

President Hichilema says it is not in order for politicians to turn their backs on the people who were elected them after winning elections.

He stresses that political leaders are elected into office to work for the people that voted for them and not for their personal benefit.

The President said this today when he addressed rallies at Ukwimi and Mabanda grounds in Lusangazi district to drum up support for Mr. Tembo, who is the UPND candidate in the Lusangazi Council Chairperson by-election.

And Mr. Hichilema has reitterated that his administration will build maternity wards in all clinics in rural areas to ensure pregnant women give birth in safe and conducive environment where there is running water.

He said government was determined to improve health care system in in.order.to reduce maternal mortality rate in the country.

The Head of State has also told the people in Lusangazi that government will build dams and drill boreholes to increase people’s accessibility to safe drinking water and for their livestock.

President Hichilema said The UPND’s campaign promises have been tested and proven to be working.

He said the UPND administration has fulfilled its promises of free education, increasing CDF and employing teachers, health workers and other employees in government withing 14 months.

And UPND candidate for tomorrow’s Lusangazi Council chairperson by-election, Blackson Tembo has promised to serve the electorates diligently if elected into office.

Mr. Tembo said the people of Lusangazi should trust the UPND administration which has since fulfilled key campaign promised.

Previous articleSunzu Returns To Chipolopolo

