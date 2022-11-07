Shepolopolo Zambia completed day one of training camp in Lusaka on Monday as the countdown to next week’s away friendly against Colombia begins.

Colombia will host Zambia in two friendly matches on November 12 and November 15 in Cali in the two side’s pre-2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup build-up game.

The Lusaka camp comprises home-based players while the six overseas call-ups will link up with Zambia in Cali from their respective European bases.

But Zambia will be without captain and star striker Barbara Banda who will miss the friendlies due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

“There is nothing that we can do because her club says she cannot be released so we just have to depend on the players we have at the moment,” Mwape said.

Meanwhile, the five call-ups from Green Buffaloes are expected to join camp by Wednesday after they return from Morocco.

Buffaloes were in Morocco where they made a group stage exit during their debut campaign at the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League.

=CAF WOMENS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

GROUP A

02/11/2022

Rabat

ASFAR 2(Fatima Tagnaout 30’pen 62′ pen)- Green Buffaloes 1(Ireen Lungu 19′)

05/11/2022

Marrakech

Simba 2(Asha Djafari 64′, Opah Clement 79′)-Green Buffaloes 0

=FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 11

05/11/2022

FC MUZA 1(Kondwani Mhango 59′)-Prison Leopards 2(David Obashi 39′, Landu Miete 87′)

Zesco United 3(Chanda Mukuka 7′, Collins Sikombe 30′, Clement Mwape 50′)-Buildcon 2(Christopher Chola 47′, Jonathan Manongo 61′)

Lumwana Radiants 1(Josphat Kasusu 10′)-Nchanga Rangers 1(Kunda Nkandu 28′)

Power Dynamos 0-Green Buffaloes 1(Golden Mashata 12′)

Green Eagles 0-Chambishi 2(Andy Boyele 38″ 63″)

Napsa Stars 1(Keegan Zulu 33′)-Zanaco 2(Moussa Souleymanou 14′, Tshite Mweshi 79″)

Red Arrows 1(James Chamanga 90′)-Forest Rangers 1(Moyela Libamba 66″)

06/11/2022

Nkwazi 0-Nkana 0

Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Bruce Musakanya 34′)-Kabwe Warriors 0

=FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 11

05/11/2022

Aguila Stars 3-1 BART

(Kalolamanda Sichivula 15′, Keke Sipuka 65′, 85/Alfred Mafuleka 90’)

Konkola Blades 2-0 Young Buffaloes

(Raphael Silwimba 7’, Edward Mwenya 49’)

Kafue Eagles 3-0 Livingstone Pirates

(Mangani Phiri 45′, 83’, Daniel Musonda 93’)

Indeni 1-1 Kafue Celtic

(Nicholas Chipoya 49’/ James Chilimina 65′)

Kitwe United 1-0 City of Lusaka

(Holy Songwe 49′)

ZESCO Malaiti 1-0 Trident

(Emerson Kabwe 75′)

Atletico 1-2 Mutondo Stars

(Timothy Sichalwe 62’/ Chisha Kampamba 72’, Lucky Sikanyika 90+3’)

06/11/2022

Jumulo 0-0 Lusaka Dynamos

Mpulungu Harbour 2-0 Mufulira wanderers

(MWitwa Musunga 56′, Ackim Tembo 84′)