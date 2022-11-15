The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union – ZULAWU has expressed displeasure with the outcome of the just ended recruitment exercise by the Local Government Service Commission.

ZULAWU President Emmanuel Mwinsa disclosed that the recent recruitment has sidelined qualified and experienced serving local government employees, a situation he cited to be unfair considering that the Commission has been engaged on the need to consider the recommendations for promotions that had been submitted by various Local Authorities.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr Mwinsa is of the view that the commission was first supposed to consider recommendations for the promotions submitted by the Local Authority from as far back as 2021, which have not been attended to by the Commission.

“Considering the recommendations, job vacancies would have been created automatically in all categories including division four,” he said

He noted that qualified employees have been made to act for many years in various positions for which they possess requisite qualifications for and it was only right for the employers to make positive considerations.

“The vacancies created as a result of the promotions and upgrade of serving employees could have then been advertised to the public,” he stated

Mr Mwinsa stated that the current state of affairs is a huge demotivation to the serving employees who despite the historical challenges with salaries they sacrificed to advance academically with hope of progressing in their careers.

He said that outcome of the recruitment process has created a frustrated and demotivated workforce in Local Government both at management and unionized level.

Mr Mwinsa disclosed that there Union is aware that there are plenty more funded vacancies in the Local Authorities countrywide, and they therefore, advise the Commission to take stock of those vacancies and make amends by considering the recommendations already submitted by the Local Authorities and also the applications submitted by the serving employees in the just ended recruitment process.

Mr Mwinsa has since clarified that contrary to some public assertions, employees in the Local Government are highly qualified, competent, and diligently contribute to the development of this country.

“We would like to put it on record that we are not against advertising job vacancies to the public, because just like the New Dawn Government, we believe that jobs are for all Zambians, however, we advised the Local Government Service Commission to undertake some recommendations that where submitted before advertising the jobs,” Mr Mwinsa mentioned