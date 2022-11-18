Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Lackson Kasonka, has expressed gratitude towards the donation of medicines and medical supplies worth US$3 million from Good Neighbours Zambia.

Professor Kasonka has since assured that the supplies will be distributed to respective health facilities as they are meant to benefit Zambians.

He said K864 million worth contracts have already been awarded to medical suppliers for the deliveries of medicines and medical supplies.

Prof. Kasonka said the government has put measures aimed at strengthening the medical supplies.

One of the measures is the appointment of the Zambia Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Initiative Committee which will revamp the local manufacturing sector.

The Permanent Secretary added that the aim is to reverse the trend of importing over 90 percent of medicines and medical supplies.

“Several measures have been put in place to ensure that a stable and efficient supply chain system both short and long term is implemented,” he said.

And Good Neighbours Zambia Country Director, Jay Lee, said his organisation has a duty of providing protection, education, water and sanitation, health and income generation activities in various communities.

Mr Lee observed that less privileged societies are often excluded from living healthy lives which also affects economic and social aspects of their livelihoods.

He thanked the government for the support that Good Neighbours Zambia has received as it offered various services around the country.

Mr Lee said he is pleased with the response by the Ministry of Health to deliver essential medicines and supplies to rural clinics.

Good Neighbours International was founded in Korea in 1991 and works for children rights in 44 developing countries around the world. The organisation has been working in Zambia Since 2012.