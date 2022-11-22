9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

ZNPHI calls for collaborated efforts to fighting Antimicrobial Resistance

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Health ZNPHI calls for collaborated efforts to fighting Antimicrobial Resistance
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) has called for collaborated efforts across all sectors in the fight against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

ZNPHI Director General, Roma Chilengi disclosed that Antimicrobial Resistance remains a threat to humans, animals, plants and the environment.

Professor Chilengi explained that irrational and overuse of antibiotics in different sectors have led to the emergence of extended AMR and accumulation of residual antibiotics in the environment.

He said this in Lusaka after an awareness walk, in light of the World Antimicrobial awareness week that runs from November 18 to November 24, 2022 and carrying the theme ‘preventing Antimicrobial Resistance together.

Prof Chilengi cited various studies that show the Sub-Saharan bears the heaviest burden of resistant bacterial infections, adding that Zambia has not been spared with confirmed incidences in a few selected provinces.

He therefore stressed that the fight against AMR is a global effort and must be addressed through a one health approach.

He indicated that the event is a global campaign to accelerate the key objective of improving awareness and understanding of AMR through effective communication, education and training.

“This week-long event not only raises awareness on the effects of AMR but also emphasizes on the importance AMR containment policies such as strengthening antimicrobial stewardship programmes that address rational use of antibiotics and formulate antimicrobial policies in hospitals,” Prof Chilengi stated.

And World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative Nathan Bakyaita cited the 2019 report that disclosed about 4.95 million deaths globally were attributed to drug resistance bacterial infections 1.27 million directly related to AMR.

Dr Bakyaita issued a call to action for governments of African member states to commit investment towards sustainable local financing and implementation of AMR national action plans focused on infection prevention and control.

Dr Bakyaita added the need to build resilient health systems by maintaining the critical balance between addressing AMR and access to vital medicines.

“Remember, misuse and abuse of antimicrobials puts us all at risk, so let us unite to prevent Antimicrobial Resistance together,” Dr Bakyaita recited.

This was in a statement issued on Dr Bakyaita’s behalf by WHO National Professional Officer Freddie Masaninga.

Meanwhile, Veterinary Services Director, Geoffrey Muuka said the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock is encouraging that antibiotics are only given to animals under Veterinary supervision.

Dr Muuka explained that antibiotics should not be used for the promotion of animal growth or prevent diseases in healthy animals and fish.

He noted that this among other good practices will help keep the medicine cabinet protected for now and for the future, as well as help control the spread of antibiotics resistance.

Previous articleNo scheme by anyone will prevent me from standing as PF President, I qualify 100%

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

ZNPHI calls for collaborated efforts to fighting Antimicrobial Resistance

The Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) has called for collaborated efforts across all sectors in the fight against...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Israeli Govt to strengthen pediatric care support in Zambia

Health Chief Editor - 1
Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Israeli’ Save the Child’s Heart organisation (SACH) aimed at developing a specialised heart care service at...
Read more

Government committed to reducing maternal and child deaths

Health Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Health Sylvia T. Masebo has said the Government through the Ministry of Health is committed to reducing maternal and child deaths and...
Read more

Chilanga adolescents demand ‘freedom’ to access health information

Health Chief Editor - 0
Adolescents in Chilanga district have called on the government to consider creating a conducive environment where young people can gain access to information in...
Read more

Government receives $3 million worth medicines, medical supplies

Health Chief Editor - 2
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Lackson Kasonka, has expressed gratitude towards the donation of medicines and medical supplies worth US$3 million...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.