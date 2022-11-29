PF aspiring candidate for the position of party president, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to honor his electoral promise of delivering eight bags of fertilizer to each farmer. Mr. Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, has also said the President must reduce the price of fertilizer as he promised during the run up to the August 12, 2021, elections.

The former Kasama Central Constituency lawmaker says, “it is disgraceful to be telling lies in the name of politics”, adding, “this erodes public confidence in politics and politicians alike”. He says Mr. Hichilema touted his farming credentials as a way of convincing the public that his promises for increased allocation of fertilizer and reduced prices of the commodity are possible.

Now, Mr. Mwamba notes, Mr. Hichilema was not telling the truth. “Clearly, the man duped the Zambian people and, on that basis, ascended the presidency. Unfortunately, anything founded on lies is fragile and never lasts long”.

The veteran politician has reminded President Hichilema that Zambia is a Christian nation and that the President himself is not just a Christian but an elder in church. For these reasons, Mr. Mwamba says the President must be an exemplary politician who is faithful to the nineth commandment that says, ‘thou shalt not lie’.

The veteran politician says the Zambian people that have been robbed of their food security through unfulfilled promises must bring pressure to bear on Mr. Hichilema so that he gets back to his electoral agenda.

Mr. Mwamba has warned Zambians not to be hoodwinked by the so-called consultative meetings the President has been holding with various sectors including farmers under the pretext of finding solutions to the country’s development challenges.

“President Hichilema is lost at sea as far as the development challenges of this country are concerned”, the former Defense Minister says, adding, “talking shops are a ploy to buy time as he hopes that he might just stumble upon some magic wand that might make him a successful President. But none of that is happening”.