Security wings in the Eastern province have sealed routes that were being used for human trafficking crimes, while other crimes like aggravated robberies targeting motorbikes that were rampant in the region have been brought under control.

Inspector General (IG) of Police Lemmy Kajoba said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri.

And the Inspector General has disclosed that the Zambia Police Service is undertaking measures to improve its operations, including the procurement of over 1,000 motor vehicles.

He says these strides are part of the measures being undertaken to change the face and also instil public confidence in the Zambia Police service.

“We are working on a lot of administrative issues to ensure the police service works to its optimal capacity. This includes staff promotions of which government has approved a new establishment, the transport challenge is also being handled,” he said.

He further explained that the procurement process of 1,000 motor vehicles is already underway while 153 will be procured by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, adding that Eastern Province will equally benefit.

The Police Inspector General also said actions are being taken to dismantle backlogs on personal emoluments and utility bills.

On the crime situation in the region, he said the situation is stable. Still, he noted that the province was overwhelmed with cases of aggravated robbery of motorbikes, a situation that has been brought under control.

“For most routes that were being used for human trafficking, we are working with other security wings and these routes have been sealed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Eastern Province Minister Peter expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the police in the region.

He particularly commended the police for the professionalism exhibited when they were attacked by a mob of people in Kamwaza village of Chief Kawaza in Katter district, where nine officers were assaulted.

“I am glad that professionalism has been restored in the police service. It is professionalism that made sure no life was lost in Katete. And for this I want to thank officers who were on the ground,” Mr Phiri said.

Mr Kajoba is in Eastern Province to undertake various assignments that include meetings with officers and touring border areas, among other undertakings.