9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 3, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

ZCCM-IH still has shares in Kansanshi Mining PLC – Kasanda

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Economy ZCCM-IH still has shares in Kansanshi Mining PLC - Kasanda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has refuted social media reports that ZCCM Investments Holdings (ZCCM-HI) has sold its shares in Kansanshi Mining Plc.

Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda said under the terms of agreement between ZCCM-IH and First Quantum Minerals (FQM) over the management of the Kansanshi Mining Plc states that ZCCM-IH will receive a 3.1 percent royalty payment form the revenue of Kansanshi Mine.

Ms Kasanda who is also Chief government spokesperson said on 1st December the deal announcement was made adding that the royalty is estimated to be in the region of 50 -70 million United States Dollars per year.

She noted that this will be dependent on the gross value of metal products mostly copper and gold sold, adding that otherwise extracted at Kansanshi mine.

Ms Kasnda added that this agreement is valid for the entire life of the mine and follows extended discussions between ZCCM-HI compared to the previous arrangement.

She explained that the advantage of this arrangement for ZCCM-IH is that the royalty will be paid out so long as Kansanshi is operational, while creating a more predictable and consistent revenue stream that ZCCM-IH can use to raise financing and follow its ambitious investment strategy.

Ms Kasanda said dividesnts by contrast would only be paid when the mine makes profits adding that ZCCM-IH will continue to hold its shares in Kansanshi and also continue to be represented on the board of Kansanshi in order to ensure full visibility and transparency regarding the mine’s operations.

“This increased and consistent revenue will allow ZCCM-HI to effectively plan for the future and enable it to pursue an ambitious investment strategy that will create jobs and promote growth in the country,” Ms Kasanda said.

Ms Kasanda has since advised citizens to remain vigilant and ignore misinformation which claims that ZCCM-HI is abandoning its stake in Kansanshi adding that this is a new agreement that provides a more beneficial revenue stream while still maintaining ZCCM-IH’s ownership in Kansanshi.

She further added that the agreement provides a win-win opportunity for both ZCCM-IH and Kansanshi and that it’s in line with the government’s vision of promoting sustainable investment in the mining sector.

Previous articleTutwa Ngulube dies of suspected Heart Attack

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

ZCCM-IH still has shares in Kansanshi Mining PLC – Kasanda

The government has refuted social media reports that ZCCM Investments Holdings (ZCCM-HI) has sold its shares in Kansanshi Mining...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Weaning off old FISP recipients to benefit more vulnerable farmers

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Agriculture, Mtolo Phiri says weaning off some farmers under the Farmer Input Support programme (FISP) who have been benefiting from the programme...
Read more

First Lady didn’t use Gulfstream jet-Kalabo

Economy Support Editor - 11
Cabinet Office has refuted social media allegations that First Lady Mutinta Hichilema used the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) owned GulfStream G650 Presidential Jet to travel...
Read more

President Hichilema keen on continuous training of military officers

Economy Support Editor - 2
President Hakainde Hichilema says peace is a catalyst to economic development and must therefore be embraced at all cost. President Hichilema observes that for any country to realise meaningful...
Read more

IMF strategy chief heads to China, to focus on speeding up debt treatments

Economy Chief Editor - 1
International Monetary Fund strategy chief Ceyla Pazarbasioglu said she will travel to China next week for high-level meetings, part of efforts to press the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.