Stop Politicising Load Shedding – Thabo Kawana

Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has advised opposition political party leaders to stop politicizing the energy sector by insinuating that the current administration has mismanaged the Kariba Dam.

Mr Kawana stated that it is laughable that some people would implicate the exhaustion of the water at the Dam when it has been caused by natural occurrences such as climate change, which has resulted in not having rains this far.

He acknowledged that the six hours of load shedding is bad but it is the best decision to protect the national asset.

“There is no issue here to politicise as this is an act of nature where we do not have enough rainfall hence, you cannot accuse the government that they are not enough rain in the country and that the government has mismanaged the rains for we don’t produce the rains, so, what is important is to understand that when you have a government in place, and you have this kind of forces of nature you have to take measures and some of the measures we take to ensure that we secure the machinery,” he mentioned

Mr Kawana added that the government is working around the clock to ensure that they increase electricity generation in the country.

He disclosed that President Hakainde Hichilema will soon be launching another unit that will enable it to have more power generation and reduce on load-shedding hours.

“Remember that this load shedding is temporal until the water levels are improved, as there is no aorta in the stories that the New Dawn Administration has mismanaged the energy sector unless they want to claim that we have mismanaged the rains,” he disclosed

Meanwhile, Bahati Member of Parliament Leevan Chibombwe mentioned that the government knew about the load shedding and if they had planned well they could have started it slowly and by now load shedding could only be for two hours.

“Its like the government went to sleep and when they woke up that’s when they made the decision to have load shedding for six hours,” he mentioned

Last week Friday, the Energy Minister Peter Kapala issued a ministerial statement informing the nation that the country will start experiencing six hours of load-shedding per day in residential areas, starting on the 15th of December, 2022, because of the low water levels at the Kariba Dam.

  1. I am doing much better. Thank you to the nurses and doctors who have taken care of me and to all those who have been praying for me and wished me well, the likes of my brother Tayali. God bless you abundantly.

    No amount of evil from upnd will take me down. If I die then you will know who is behind it.

