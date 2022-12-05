A 16-year-old girl in Chasefu district has allegedly been killed by her boyfriend.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywalii, said police have since arrested the boyfriend and his accomplice for suspected murder.

Mr Liywalii has identified the boyfriend as Rodwell Hara and his accomplice as Lyaniso Hara both aged 19 of Mutwalo village in Chief Magodi’s area.

He named the victim as Tibakomole Chirwa of Tiyanke village in Senior Chief Magodi’s area.

Mr Liywalii told ZANIS that police received a report from Ephraim Chirwa that his daughter Tibakomole Chirwa has been murdered by Rodwell Hara and Lyaniso Hara at Phumani village along Mutwalo-Egichicken road in the same chiefdom.

He said acting on the report, police visited the crime scene and found the body of the deceased half naked lying facing upwards, adding that no injury was found after physical inspection of the body.

“After a crime scene was processed, slippers of the deceased were found apart, there was an underwear believed to be for the deceased, and signs of struggle,” Mr Liywalii said.

He said brief facts are that the incident happened on December 03 between 15:00 hours and 18:00 hours.

He explained that the victim and her sister Elina Chirwa, were coming from the traditional market called Bwandila, on their way home when they met their boyfriends.

“Elina Chirwa and her boyfriend were in front and the deceased and her boyfriend Rodwell Hara who was with his cousin Lyaniso Hara remained behind,” he said.

Mr Liywalii said it was at this point that Philip Ngoma, 16, saw the three walking into the bush and did not come back.

“Few hours later the sister started looking for the deceased but to no avail until Philip Ngoma directed her where he saw the three going where she found her sister’s body lying lifeless,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Liywalii said the body of the deceased has been deposited in Lundazi Urban Clinic mortuary awaiting an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

He said the two suspects are currently in police custody to help police with investigations.