9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 5, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Volunteers key to national development

By Chief Editor
55 views
2
General News Volunteers key to national development
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government says volunteers are key in Zambia’s quest to attain the Sustainable Development Goals and poverty reduction.

Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba says the contribution of volunteers to national development is critical including areas such as social protection, health and education sectors.

Speaking in Lusaka today when she officially launched the National Volunteer Policy, Mrs Mwamba said the document will provide a legal framework and guidance for the work of volunteers in the country.

And United Nations(UN) Resident Coordinator, Beatrice Mutali disclosed that over eight thousand volunteers work in 40 entities across the world.

Ms Mutali commended Government for the launch of the policy saying it is a clear demonstration that the current administration is concerned about the welfare of volunteers.

And Zambia Volunteers Coordinating Committee Chairperson, Nicholas Banda said the Committee was established to assess the general safety of volunteer activities in the country.

The launch of policy has coincided with the commemoration of the International Volunteer Day.

Previous articleThe church should participate in developmental projects and opportunities presented by the government
Next articleDormant Construction Industry worries union

2 COMMENTS

  1. I am doing much better. Thank you to the nurses and doctors who have taken care of me and to all those who have been praying for me and wished me well, the likes of my brother Tayali. God bless you abundantly .

    Not a single visit from this woman and yet when we used to play together in kafue I was doing a lot for her. Some friends we have

  2. Ushe where do they get these people from with such shallow minds? It’s clear these people are just milking the system with very little intention to better the lives of our people.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Champions Zambia Rout Comoros To Reach COSAFA U17 Womens Semifinals

Defending champions Zambia advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 COSAFA Girls’ Under-17 Championship afternoon thumping Comoros 10-0 in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The church should participate in developmental projects and opportunities presented by the government

General News Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt Provincial Minister Elisha Matambo has affirmed the New Dawn Government’s commitment to working with the church for national development. Mr. Matambo said the church...
Read more

Purchase of police vehicles using CDF starts in Monze

General News Chief Editor - 2
The government has approved the purchase of 1,000 vehicles for distribution to the Zambia Police Service across the country. Inspector General of Police LEMMY Kajoba...
Read more

Dormant Construction Industry worries union

General News Chief Editor - 0
The National Union of Building Engineering and General Workers (NUBEGW) has regretted the dormancy in the construction industry this year. NUBEGW General Secretary...
Read more

Teenage boy murders girlfriend

General News Chief Editor - 2
A 16-year-old girl in Chasefu district has allegedly been killed by her boyfriend. Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywalii, said police have since arrested...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.