The government says volunteers are key in Zambia’s quest to attain the Sustainable Development Goals and poverty reduction.

Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba says the contribution of volunteers to national development is critical including areas such as social protection, health and education sectors.

Speaking in Lusaka today when she officially launched the National Volunteer Policy, Mrs Mwamba said the document will provide a legal framework and guidance for the work of volunteers in the country.

And United Nations(UN) Resident Coordinator, Beatrice Mutali disclosed that over eight thousand volunteers work in 40 entities across the world.

Ms Mutali commended Government for the launch of the policy saying it is a clear demonstration that the current administration is concerned about the welfare of volunteers.

And Zambia Volunteers Coordinating Committee Chairperson, Nicholas Banda said the Committee was established to assess the general safety of volunteer activities in the country.

The launch of policy has coincided with the commemoration of the International Volunteer Day.